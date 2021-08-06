November 20, 1946 – June 4, 2021

BOWIE – Vera “Frances” Bullock, 74, Bowie, TX passed away on June 4, 2021 in Decatur, TX.

A graveside service took place at 11 a.m. on June 7 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie, with Brother Wayne Norvell who was the officiant.

Frances was born on Nov. 20, 1946 in Hope, AR to R.C. and Vera (Mangum) Sparks. On Nov. 13, 1964 she married Robert “Bob” Sidney Bullock in Denver City. Frances worked as a professional aide for Denver City Independent School District. She enjoyed painting crafts and lived for grandkids. Frances loved her family dearly and will be missed by all who knew her.

Frances is survived by her sons, Wade Bullock and wife, Holly, Bowie and Scott Bullock and wife, Tammie, Arvada, CO; grandchildren, Sage Bullock, Hayley Bullock and Harrison Bullock; sister, Brenda (Sparks) Massey and husband, Jimmy, Denver City and numerous cousins in the Mangum and Sparks families.

Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in honor of Frances to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

