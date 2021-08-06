January 14, 1946 – June 4, 2021

MONTAGUE – Wilma May Cissna, 75, Montague, TX, went home to be with the Lord on June 4, 2021 in Denton, TX.

A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on June 9 at the First Assembly of God Church in Nocona with Billy Moore officiating. The burial will follow at Perryman Cemetery in Forestburg. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on June 8 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

Wilma was born on Jan. 14, 1946 in Muskegon, Michigan to Stanley and Evelyn (Smith) Newville. She graduated from Irving High School in 1964. On July 18, 1963 Wilma married Ray Cissna in Irving and together the couple were married for almost 58 years. She owned and operated Market Square Gift and Floral Shop in Grapevine. In 2000, Wilma and Ray retired, moved and made their home in Montague. Wilma was a very devoted wife, mother and grandmother and a longtime member of the First Assembly of God Church in Nocona.

Wilma helped everyone she crossed paths with whether she knew them or not for she looked at this world through the eyes of Jesus and only looked at the souls that needed saving. She poured herself into everything she touched whether it was for decorating and making everything around her beautiful or trying to make those around her see God’s beauty. Wilma saw the “goodness” in everyone she met and had a special way of making everyone feel welcome and loved.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Marion Newville and great-granddaughter, Gracie Gutierrez.

She is survived by her husband, Ray Cissna, Montague; daughter, April Cmet and husband, Mario, Lago Vista; brother, Stanley Ken Newville and wife, Kathy, Quinland; sisters, Carol Curcuruto and husband, John, Austin and Tekla Newville, Bowie; grandchildren, Bae Cmet and wife, Danielle, Haslet, Brianna Osornio and husband, Freddy, San Antonio, Amanda Morton, Springtown, Amber Sparks and husband, Chris, Decatur, and Ariel Gutierrez, Rhome; great-grandchildren, Gianna Cmet, Kolbie Osornio, Elijah Osornio, Rowan Osornio, Zane Ray Morton, Coy Whitt, Saxon Waldrop, Patience English, Braelyn Meador, Gavin Gutierrez, Gabe Gutierrez and Grayson Gutierrez and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication

1418 Highway 59 N. Bowie, TX

(940) 872-9993 www.thewhitefamilyfuneralhome.com