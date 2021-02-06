Wolsey family celebrates son’s graduation milestone

By BARBARA GREEN

High school graduation is a milestone for any parent. For Jennifer and Chad Wolsey watching their son Caden receive his Bowie High School diploma Friday night was a special blessing, especially when they reflect on doctors telling them 12 years ago he probably would not make it past the age of 13 due to a rare genetic disorder.

Caden and his parents took part in most of the pre-graduation hoopla and proudly show off their “Senior Parent” T-shirts. After graduation Friday night Jennifer posted “it takes a village is no joke,” explaining they were blessed with many amazing teachers, paraprofessionals, therapists, nurses, bus drivers, fellow students, administrators, family, friends and a community in Bowie.

It was important for him to graduate with his class his mom says, because they have always been so good with him rallying around and supporting him.

It was evident this young man has impacted those around him. As he stepped up to receive his diploma from Superintendent Blake Enlow his fellow graduates and members of the audience stood to clap and cheer him.

