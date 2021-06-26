Youth rodeo features future stars

The Jim Bowie Days youth rodeo was spread across two nights on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Events on the first night were speed type of events like poles, barrel racing and goat tie-down. The second night was full of roping events like breakaway, tie-down, ribbon and team roping.

At the end of all of the events, the top all around cowboy was Colton Williams and the top all around cowgirl was Roxy Fitzgerald.

To see results for the top four in each age division in most events and some pictures from Wednesday night, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News. The full results are listed on the Jim Bowie Days Facebook page.