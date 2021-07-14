2020 water report gets hearing; Nov. 2 election called in Bowie

While the budget and alcohol policy at the community center dominated discussion for the Bowie City Council Monday night, a public hearing on the water quality report was conducted and the election called for Nov. 2.

There were no public comments received for the 2020 water quality report. City Manager Bert Cunningham said all the tests fell within the required tolerances and the city maintains its superior water.

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and Environmental Protection Agency regulations require regular testing for contaminants in the public water system. Contaminants may be found in drinking water and may cause taste, color or odor problems, but according to the report they are not necessarily causes for health concerns.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.