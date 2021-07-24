Animal program wraps up summer reading

A program with “The Creature Teacher” will wrap up the summer reading program for the Bowie Public Library at 10 a.m.. on July 27.

The final program will be at the Bowie Community Center. Along with the popular animal program, children who have turned in reading logs will receive incentive prizes.

Youngsters of all ages are welcome to attend this free program at the library. “Tails & Tales” takes place each Tuesday in June and July at the library.

This program encourages reading for young people throughout the summer offering incentives and prizes for those who submit and complete a reading log.