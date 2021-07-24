Annual agreements fill county agenda for Monday

A public hearing on the naming of two private roads in precinct four will take place at 8:45 a.m. on July 26, prior to the 9 a.m. regular meeting of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court.

In the hearing two roads off of Farm-to-Market Road, 677 south of Saint Jo on the Ranches at Elm Fork Subdivision will be discussed. Official naming will occur in the regular meeting.

The regular court agenda is filled with numerous annual approvals. The 2022 interlocal agreement with the Helen Farabee Center will be examined, along with the re-appointment of Verner Hayhurst to the board of directors of the center.

The interlocal agreement with the Nortex Regional Planning Commission for 911 public safety answering point in the county is up for approval. A map endorsement agreement with Liberty Marketing is up for approval.

Improvements to the county poor farm fence will be discussed.

Precinct four will seek authority to enter the Glenna Clay property on Dixie School Road and the Linda Thompson property on Parker Road, both to clear a fence line.

The court will consider using the Justice of the Peace Technology Fund to purchase 50% of the sheriff’s office ticket writers.

A budget workshop concludes the regular agenda.