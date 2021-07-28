Annual agreements top court agenda

Several annual agreements were approved in Montague County Commissioner’s Court Monday.

The justice of the peace officers and sheriff’s office are joining forces to purchase eight ticket writers for use in the sheriff’s vehicles.

Sheriff Marshall Thomas said these units not only print out tickets and warnings, but also criminal trespass forms, blue forms, fuel logs and other items. At a cost of $5,025 the entities will split the cost from the JP’s technology fund and sheriff’s office.

