BEF awards a $32,000 scholarship

Abigail Provost received the $32,000 Bowie Education Foundation Scholarship for 2021.

The daughter of Lance and Connie Provost she will receive the $32,000 primary scholarship award spread across four years per semester. She plans on attending Texas Tech University in Lubbock.

Alexandria West received the second place $16,000 scholarship spanning four years. The daughter of Lisa and the late Manford West, she plans on attending Midwestern State University.

