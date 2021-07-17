Big Bowie Homecoming planned for Oct. 8-9

The big Bowie High School Reunion that takes place every five years may not have happened last year, but take heart, it’s back with the reunion scheduled for Oct. 8-9.

Activities begin on Oct. 8 with registration in the cafeteria area of the high school with the walk-through of the parade of classes and a tailgating supper. Rabbits by the Decade will be presented between the high school and football field prior to the homecoming game.

On Oct. 9 the day opens with a golf scramble at Twisted Oaks Golf Course with an 8 a.m. tee-off. Cost is $65 for a four-person team. Call the club at 872-4000 or Gary Cornelison or Brent Shaw at 940-531-2190.

Following the golf scramble come with an appetite for the annual barbecue at the high school. Saturday night at the pavilion by the city pool, there will be a dance.

Class representatives are asked to call 872-8720 with class reunion location sites and plans. There will be a parade during homecoming week, all classes are encouraged to build a float and participate remember the Rabbits Through the Decades.