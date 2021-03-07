Bowie City Council debates alcohol/police policy at community center

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

A potential change in the alcohol policy at the Bowie Community Center was debated by the city council Monday night as members considered amending the requirement for a licensed police officer to be on site if alcohol is served at the event.

According to the policy, if alcohol is served or allowed on the premises during the rental period, the user is required to hire at his expense one certified Texas peace officer per 150 persons on the premises. More than 150 up to 299 requires two officers and 300-plus requires three.

Police Chief Guy Green said this change has been discussed during the last few years as those who may be hosting an event often don’t like to have a uniformed officer visible at their event and there have been times they were asked to stay out of sight. Green added this has made the officers very uncomfortable, and coupled with the low pay they are having a hard time finding officers to do it.

