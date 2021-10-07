Bowie City Council to see budget draft

The draft budget for the City of Bowie’s 2021-22 fiscal year will be presented at the 6 p.m. July 12 regular meeting.

While the city still awaits the arrival of certified property values to arrive at the end of July, the proposal will be reviewed for the department requests and capital expenses. A budget workshop is expected to be scheduled for July 19.

The council also will consider setting the public hearing on the budget for Aug. 9, prior to the start of the fiscal budget on Sept. 1.

An election will be called for Nov. 2 to consider not only three council positions and mayor, but also a series of city charter revisions and a proposal to sell a small piece of city-owned property which was deemed parkland.

