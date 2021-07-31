Bowie Community Band idea drawing local interest

By BARBARA GREEN

“Who is interested in a Bowie Strong Community Band?” That is the question being asked by Debbie Halbrook, a newcomer to the community looking to establish a group she enjoyed in other cities where she has lived.

Debbie and her husband moved to Bowie about two years ago from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. It was an RV trip to Montana and Wyoming that led them to realize when they returned home they were “feeling closed in” with neighbors only five feet away from their property.

When it came time for her husband to retire and it was no longer necessary to be near the corporate office or airport, they began looking into area cities. They made the move just before COVID hit and Halbrook had just started teaching yoga at the community center which came to a stop.

Her interest in band and music is lifelong instilled at a young age in school growing in high school with her alma mater, the Miami Palmetto Panther Band. Playing flute was part of her life, and as an adult she continued with her church orchestra, the Mountain View and Metropolitan Winds, Charleston Community Bands and Carrollton Wind Symphony.

A meeting of those interested in a community band will be at 7 p.m. on Aug. 10 in the Bowie Community Center.

