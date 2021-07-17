Bowie Council to consider alcohol policy again; work on budget proposal

The Bowie City Council has moved up its regular July 26 meeting to 6 p.m. on July 19.

Councilors are expected to reconsider the alcohol policy changes at the Bowie Community Center and conduct a budget workshop.

At the July 12 meeting the council considered a policy change for rental events that serve alcohol to employ one licensed police officer if the guest limit surpassed 500.

At the present time the limit is 150, and increases to two officers at 151 to 299 and three at 300 and up.

The item was previously discussed and then tabled. Last Monday night it was debated at length as some councilors felt 500 was a good number and others wanted something more in the middle.

Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.