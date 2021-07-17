Bowie Public Library’s summer reading program continues at 10 a.m. on July 20 with a musical event featuring the Bowie High School Band at the community center.
Youngsters of all ages are welcome to attend this free program. “Tails & Tales” takes place each Tuesday in June and July at the library. This program encourages reading for young people during the summer.
Bowie High band to entertain kids at summer reading
Bowie Public Library’s summer reading program continues at 10 a.m. on July 20 with a musical event featuring the Bowie High School Band at the community center.
Leave a Reply