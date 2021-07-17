Bowie High band to entertain kids at summer reading

Bowie Public Library’s summer reading program continues at 10 a.m. on July 20 with a musical event featuring the Bowie High School Band at the community center.
Youngsters of all ages are welcome to attend this free program. “Tails & Tales” takes place each Tuesday in June and July at the library. This program encourages reading for young people during the summer.

