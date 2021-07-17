Bowie ISD Trustees face lengthy agenda on Monday

Trustees of the Bowie Independent School District will meet in regular session at 5:30 p.m. on July 19 facing a lengthy agenda of business.

In action items, Superintendent Blake Enlow will discuss entering a contract with Harper Perkins Architects for design work of the new administration building. The company was selected last month in a request for qualifications and Enlow has been negotiating design fees and developing the contract.

The Nov. 2 board election will be called with two places on the ballot. place one is filled by Jacky Betts and place two by Debbie Leonard.

The board will review possible action related to House Bill 547 (University Interscholastic League/home school) and approval of the government-issued Davis Bacon Wage Scale as issued for Bowie.

An executive session is scheduled for personnel, discussion of a junior high assistant principal. Sara Cravens this week was named the new intermediate principal, opening up that position at BJH.

During information, Salli Page will discuss ACT/SAT testing information and there will be a continuing education seminar for construction delivery methods and Texas Education Agency requirements.

Enlow will review pending meeting dates as the board conducts budget workshops and works around other activities when school opens in August.

Other discussion topics will include the Education Service Center’s safety audit summary, campus handbooks and code of conduct updates in early August, changes to federal grant regulations and the state testing assessment update.

The campus principals will give campus updates and Finance Director Paula Peterson will give a preliminary budget report and business reports.