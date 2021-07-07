Bowie traveling soccer team falls in playoffs

Bowie co-ed under-15 traveling soccer team made it to the second round of playoffs in Graham’s League. (Courtesy photo)

Bowie’s co-ed under-15 traveling soccer team lost in the second round of Graham’s League playoffs on June 28.
The team were paired up against the number one team in the league and fell short to end its run in that league.
Before this, the club played its first games as a club during the spring in a league in Paradise with two separate teams.
They were joined together for Graham League and are expected to stay together for the upcoming Adidas Premier Cup tournament in McKinney on Aug. 6-7.
The team is coached by Chad Word and Jose Castro who hope to build interest in soccer.

