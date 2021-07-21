Chair Affair offers unique evening for some 250 guests to bid on creations 07/21/2021 COUNTY LIFE 0 The Little Big Band from Granbury entertained at the Bowie Chamber of Commerce's Chair Affair last Friday night. (Photo by Barbara Green) Dr. Brent Wallace and Karen Davis of North Central Texas College get a closer looks at the chairs at The Chair Affair, including one created for the college. Chair Affair guests look at the many chair offers up for bid in the silent auction. There also was a live auction for some special chairs and packages. See more photos in the mid-week Bowie News. (Photos by Barbara Green)
