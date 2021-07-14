Chair Affair returning, chamber event on July 16

The Bowie Chamber of Commerce will host an elegant evening with The Chair Affair on July 16.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the event kicking off at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the chamber office, 101 E. Pecan. Call 872-1173 to order.

It is semi-formal attire with hors d’oeuvres and refreshments. Entertainment will come from the Granbury Little Big Band and a semi-silent auction featuring new, vintage, and hand-crafted chairs donated by local individuals, organizations all at the Bowie Community Center.

The chair is a symbol of the chamber’s commitment to its members. The legs serve as a strong foundation. The seat provides a place for rest and reflection. The back serves as a reliable source of support. The arms extend to welcome new relationships and embrace the membership. This auction helps the Bowie Chamber of Commerce perform its mission while giving its members an opportunity to network at a fun evening.

This event gives guests the chance to find that perfect patio chair or accent chair and provides a preview to the rewards of being a chamber member for those considering a membership.