The Bowie Chamber of Commerce cordially invites the public to an elegant evening of entertainment by the Granbury Little Big Band and a semi-silent auction featuring new, vintage, and hand-crafted chairs donated by local individuals, organizations and businesses on July 16 at the Bowie Community Center West Hall.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the event kicking off at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $20.

