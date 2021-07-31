City, ISD election filing goes slow

One week into election filing there appears to be little interest from prospective candidates in the various Nov. 2 races. Filing began July 19 and will end on Aug. 16.

In the City of Bowie, three council positions and mayor will be on the ballot. Citizens also will vote on charter amendments and the possible sale of a city property.

Mayor Gaylynn Burris filed for re-election, and Glenda Durham will challenge for that position.

Council places up for election will include the south precinct presently served by Jason Love; east precinct, Wayne Bell; north precinct, Diana Higgins and mayor, Gaylynn Burris.

Bell cannot run again based on term limits.

Two places are on the ballot in the Bowie Independent School District election: Place one, Jacky Betts and place two, Debbie Leonard, who have both filed for re-election.

There are two places on the Saint Jo ISD trustee ballots and no one has filed. They are presently filled by Leeton Phillips and Dee Weger.

The City of Saint Jo has seen no candidates file for the four council places. One place has been vacant since Lucas Thompson resigned on March 10, 2021. Incumbent councilors are Shaden Clark, Carla Hennessey and Guy Hubler.