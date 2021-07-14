County accepts lone jail camera bid at $93,615

By BARBARA GREEN

editor@bowienewsonline.com

Only one sealed bid was received Monday to replace more than half of the security cameras in the Montague County Jail.

Sheriff Marshall Thomas discussed the request with the court back in May after obtaining a quote from Montgomery Technology Systems, Alabama, and it was approved contingent on the company being part of one of the state buy boards. They found the firm was not on a buy board, so the project had to be bid out since it was above the $50,000 limit.

The bid was the same firm and the same cost as the original quote, $93,615. This will replace 39 cameras of the 77 installed in the building.

Read the full story in the mid-week Bowie News.