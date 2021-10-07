County jail may house Denton SO inmates

The Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. on July 12 in regular session with a variety of topics on the agenda.

An interlocal cooperation agreement for inmate housing between Denton and the Montague County Sheriff’s office will be examined. Sheriff Marshall Thomas said the Denton SO is having trouble with staffing and needs an option to house inmates.

Sealed bids also will be opened to purchase a security camera system in the jail, which does not work properly in several areas.

Read the full agenda in the weekend Bowie News.