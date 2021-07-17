Election filing begins Monday for city, school Nov. 2 elections

Election filing begins July 19 and runs through Aug. 16 for governmental entities planning elections for Nov. 2.

In the City of Bowie, voters will consider not only council positions and a mayor, but more than a dozen charter revisions and the sale of a small piece of parkland at Lake Amon Carter.

Council places that will be on the ballot in November include: Mayor, presently filled by Gaylynn Burris; Jason Love, south side councilor; Diana Higgins, north side councilor and Wayne Bell, east side councilor.

Persons wishing to file may do so at the city offices located at the corner of Pecan and Mason Streets.

The Bowie Independent School District will have two places on the ballot: Place One filled by Jacky Betts and Place Two filled by Debbie Leonard.

Prairie Valley ISD reported it will not have an election this November.

The Saint Jo City Council will have four seats open on the ballot. There is one vacant seat open since March 10 when Lucas Thompson resigned. The other three places are filled by Guy Hubler, Carla Hennessey and Shaden Clark.

Information was unavailable from the other entities.