Election filings open with 2 for mayor in Bowie

Opening day for election filing saw two candidates throw their hats into the ring for mayor of the City of Bowie.

Filing began Monday and will end on Aug. 16.

In the City of Bowie, three council positions and mayor will be on the ballot. Mayor Gaylynn Burris filed for re-election, along with Glenda Durham.

Council places on the ballot will include south precinct served by Jason Love; east precinct, Wayne Bell; north precinct, Diana Higgins and mayor, Gaylynn Burris.

Bell cannot run again due to term limits.

Two places are on the ballot in the Bowie Independent School District election: Place one, Jacky Betts and place two, Debbie Leonard. Both have filed.

The City of Saint Jo will have four council places, one of which has been vacant since Lucas Thompson resigned on MarcH 10, 2021. Incumbent councilors are Shaden Clark, Carla Hennessey and Guy Hubler.

There are two places on the Saint Jo ISD trustee ballot presently filled by Leeton Phillips and Dee Weger.