Farris, Cravens changing jobs in BISD

There will be more administrative shuffling for Bowie Independent School District as two staffers make the move to new positions in the district.

Lee Ann Farris, principal at the intermediate, will become the new director of curriculum and instruction, while Sara Cravens, junior high assistant principal, moves to the intermediate principal position.

Superintendent Blake Enlow said the changes were made Monday night following an executive session for personnel in a called trustee meeting.

At the June 23 board meeting, Assistant Superintendent Christie Walker asked the board to go part-time starting Sept. 1 to allow her more personal time with her family. The board approved but then decided to add the director of curriculum position to take over some of those duties.

