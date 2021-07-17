Federal trial on child pornography charges begins Monday for Ricky Howard

Ricky Howard

By BARBARA GREEN

Ricky Howard’s federal trial on various child pornography charges will begin at 9 a.m. on July 19 before U.S. District Judge Reed C. O’Connor in Fort Worth.

Howard, from Nocona, is being tried for sexual exploitation of a child, receipt of child pornography, possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.

A superseding indictment with those charges was filed on June 16 combining multiple charges from prior indictments into a single document.

According to Erin Dooley of the public affairs office of the United States Attorney, the trial will start with jury selection Monday morning followed by reading of the indictment, opening statements and presentation of evidence and witnesses on both sides.

When both sides have rested the jury will receive instructions from the judge and begin deliberations. They expect the trial to last two to three days.

