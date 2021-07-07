Firecracker 5K turned out well

The Old Jo’s Firecracker 5K had a little more than 130 participants on Sunday morning in Saint Jo.

With runners/walkers as young as five and as old at 82, it was a fun time for all people to get their steps in before brunch and not feel guilty for pigging out later in the day for the July Fourth holiday.

All proceeds for the race went to the Easy Street Animal Shelter in Saint Jo.

The overall top runners were teens Caden Blitz for men and Allie Brown for women. Blitz time of 17:52 was more than a minute and half faster than second place.

Brown’s time of 21:34 allowed her to finish ninth overall.

Besides the overall winners, there were first place finishes in each of the 18 age group categories.

Winners included Catherine Bartu Elliott, Caleb Hodgkinson, Tatum Morman, Nathan Hesse, Rachel Hesse, Alex Shelton, Abby Childress, John Paul Hesse, Erika Bryan, Richard Molinaro, Lauren Miller, Brandy Beard, Rose Ganzan, Neil Hesse, Tami Crowley, Bert Hesse, Mary Kaplan and Daniel Brown.

The chip times for all winners are in the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.