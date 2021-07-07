Fireworks fill the skies across Montague County on July 4

Fireworks at Lake Nocona. (Photo by Brendan Dunn)

With fireworks shows at Lake Nocona and Saint Jo, along with all the personal fireworks, local residents didn’t lack for sparkling fun during the holiday weekend. See more holiday photos in the mid-week Bowie News.

Saint Jo fireworks show. (Photo by Jon Nunneley)
A patriotic boat parade on Lake Amon G. Carter Sunday. (Photo by Susie Duke)

