Fireworks’ shows readied in Nocona, Saint Jo for July 4

A pair of public fireworks shows are planned in Montague County on July 4.

The Nocona Lions Club celebrates its 54th year presenting fireworks at Lake Nocona. Set up will be at Weldon Robb Park and the members invite everyone to enjoy the sparkle which begins at dark.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by the Lions to accept donations to help fund the fireworks. Nocona Lions Club July 4th fundraiser is the tagline. The rain day will be July 5.

A decorated July 4th boat parade will leave the park at 7:30 p.m. prior to the fireworks show. Everyone is invited.

Citizens are asked not to set off their personal fireworks in Weldon Robb Park since the show will be set up in this spot.

Saint Jo’s July 4th Celebration will be in Boggess Park. Families are invited to bring their lawn chairs.

The popular Firecracker 5K will take off from Chisholm Trail Square at 8 a.m. Park games including volleyball, basketball, horse shoes and water games start at 10 a.m. Create a team and join with a donation.

Free watermelon will be handed out starting at 6 p.m. and music will begin at 6 p.m.

Fireworks will be launched by the Saint Jo Volunteer Fire Department at dusk. There will be concessions.