Forestburg prepares 41st annual watermelon festival

The Forestburg Community Service Club has set Aug. 14 for the 41st Annual Watermelon Festival.

“Honoring Frontline Workers” will be the theme. Organizers said the past year has been hard on everyone, and everyone could not have made it without medical workers, police, firefighters, teachers, postal workers – and a multitude of others on the “front line.”

Enjoy shopping at the Kountry Kitchen & Krafts in the LifeChurch building or at one of the more than 20 vendors along the main street.

Watch the parade at 10:30 a.m., then enjoy lunch at the Community Center after the parade.

