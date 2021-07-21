Harris makes the team

A former Bowie athlete announced he had earned his spot on the University of Central Oklahoma men’s golf team last week.

Riley Harris, son of Justin and Kara, graduated from Bowie in High School in 2019. While he played basketball and ran cross country in high school, his passion for golf is where he was betting his future.

“I chose UCO in the fall of 2019 when I found out they had the PGA Professional Golf Management degree,” Harris said. “With this degree I will have my PGA card as well as a business degree.”

He met UCO’s golf coach who said the team had no openings, but to keep in touch.

He was the Jackrabbits’ top player when they won the district title the previous year in 2018 and were hoping for big things his senior year.

Unfortunately, COVID-19 cut the season short after only three tournaments, in which Bowie won all three and was aiming its sites on the program’s first state tournament appearance in decades.

Harris did not give up as he played in individual tournaments during the summer. He posted good scores and made sure to send them to the coach each time.

