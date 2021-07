The Hotter’N Hell Hundred has passed 5,000 registrants for the annual August cycling event in Wichita Falls.

Cancelled last year, this year’s event is planned for Aug. 28.

HHH Endurance Ride presented by the Wichita Falls Bicycling Club registration is $40 through Aug. 22. It will be $45 after Aug. 22. Registrations are non-refundable.

