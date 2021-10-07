Hwy 82 expansion bid accepted

By BARBARA GREEN

After 49 years of waiting, the expansion of U.S. Highway 82 west out of Nocona will soon see construction on the initial phase as the bids were accepted this week.

Adele Lewis, public information director for the Texas Department of Transportation Wichita Falls District, said the winning bid was awarded to Austin Bridge and Road, Irving. The bid amount was $48,462,414, which was far below the original estimate of $63,899,516.

There were nine bidders in contention for the 11.929 mile expansion that goes from State Highway 175/Montague Street at Nocona to near Farm-to-Market Road 1816 and west to Milam Road all along U.S. 82.

Austin Bridge was the low bidder as the rest of the bids hovered in the mid- to high-$50 to $58 million range to a high bid of $60,329,482.22.

Construction details on start dates and length will be announced when TxDOT has a pre-construction meeting with ABR.

