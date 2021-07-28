This year’s July Jam joins the forces of great fiddle music and space to dance as the annual fundraiser for the Chicken & Bread Days Heritage Festival Championship Fiddler’s Contest – July Jam arrives July 31 at the Silver Strings Entertainment Center.
Amazing fiddling tunes from many of the contest competitors start at 6 p.m. in the Silver Strings Entertainment Center, 500 North Smythe Street.
The meal will be furnished by Golden Chick and tickets are $12. This event features live fiddling entertainment and dancing. Come hungry and be ready to outbid your neighbors at the silent auction or just stop by for a great meal and fellowship.
July Jam, hosted by BCD, includes a wide variety of homemade jams for sale and wonderful silent auction items. Proceeds help fund the awards presented at the championship fiddlers contest on Oct. 2.
To make a donation or purchase tickets stop by the BCD office at 101 East Pecan or call 940.872.6246.
July Jam adds space for dancing with move to Silver Strings
This year’s July Jam joins the forces of great fiddle music and space to dance as the annual fundraiser for the Chicken & Bread Days Heritage Festival Championship Fiddler’s Contest – July Jam arrives July 31 at the Silver Strings Entertainment Center.
Leave a Reply