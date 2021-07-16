October 13, 1950 – July 13, 2021

BOWIE – Lon “Booker” Riley, 70, died on July 13, 2021 in Bowie, TX.

A graveside service took place at 2 p.m. on July 15 at Newport Cemetery in Newport with Pastor Mike Sanders.

Riley was born on Oct. 13, 1950 in Wichita Falls to Lon and Priscilla (Booker) Riley. He worked as a truck driver for many years.

He is survived by his son, Ryan Riley; brothers, Chuck Riley and Bill Riley; sisters, Cindy Riley and Archannette Riley; one grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.