October 13, 1950 – July 13, 2021
BOWIE – Lon “Booker” Riley, 70, died on July 13, 2021 in Bowie, TX.
A graveside service took place at 2 p.m. on July 15 at Newport Cemetery in Newport with Pastor Mike Sanders.
Riley was born on Oct. 13, 1950 in Wichita Falls to Lon and Priscilla (Booker) Riley. He worked as a truck driver for many years.
He is survived by his son, Ryan Riley; brothers, Chuck Riley and Bill Riley; sisters, Cindy Riley and Archannette Riley; one grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Lon "Booker" Riley
