MCTAD holds down district, tax budgets for fiscal 2022

Taxing entities across Montague County have begun reviewing and approving the 2022 Montague County Tax Appraisal District budget, the only budget that touches every governmental entity in the county.

The budget proposal has been making the rounds with approval so far from the City of Bowie, Prairie Valley ISD, Montague County and Bowie Independent School District. Additional entities have the item on a pending agenda.

In a letter to the entities sent along with the budget proposals, Chief Appraiser Kim Haralson said they reflect efforts to keep costs down. Haralson also submitted the tax collection program budget for the entities that contract for that service.

