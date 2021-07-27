September 10, 1945 – July 23, 2021

BOWIE – Melba Jean Yowell, 75, of Bowie, TX, passed away July 23, 2021, after a lengthy illness.

A funeral service celebrating her life, will take place at 11 a.m. on July 28, at the Stoneburg Baptist Church in Stoneburg with the Rev. Larry Kennedy officiating.

Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Stoneburg.

Family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m., on July 28, at the church.

Jeannie, as she was known by her family, was born Sept. 10, 1945 in Bowie to Cordie and Ruby (Swatsenbarg) Lewis.

On April 29, 1978, Jeannie married Monte Bobo Yowell in the home of her parents. A lifelong resident of Bowie, Jeannie played drums in the school band and loved playing the piano.

A homemaker, she also worked at various enterprises using her talents to better her life and the lives of those she loved. She loved life and was happiest with her family around her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Ceean Harried, son V-Bo Yowell, granddaughter Tyshonda Pearson, grandson Stephen Stout, great-granddaughter Madison Grider, sister Bonnie Jackson and brother CeeDee Lewis.

Jeannie is survived by her husband of 43 years, Monte Yowell; son Donald Croxton; daughters Sheila (Croxton) Owens, Kelia Lawrence and husband Euless, Jana Gilmore and husband Ronnie, Jeannine Yowell, Jaye Van Acht and husband Vincent; son Jackie Croxton; sisters Ava Lawson, Clea Buechler, CordieannBright and husband Charley; 23 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild, and well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication

