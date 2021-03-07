Mobile dairy arriving Tuesday for summer reading

The Bowie Public Library’s summer reading program continues at 10 a.m. on July 6 as a mobile dairy comes to the Bowie Community Center for a program that includes free ice cream.

At the mobile dairy, children learn where milk comes from and how it is processed.

Children of all ages are welcome to attend this free program at the library. “Tails & Tales” takes place each Tuesday in June and July at the library.

This program encourages reading for young people throughout the summer offering incentives and prizes for those who submit and complete a reading log.

The Bowie News is joining the fun by providing Castaway Cove tickets. Each youngster who turns in a reading log will have their name entered into a drawing for the tickets at the News office. The tickets will not be given away during the first week or last week.