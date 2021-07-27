June 5, 1977 – July 22, 2021

BOWIE – Nathaniel Dean Craddock, 44, of Bowie, TX, went home to be with the Lord on July 22, 2021.

A memorial visitation will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 2 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on Aug. 3, at Freedom Life Church in Bowie with Pastor Chad Word officiating.

Nathaniel was born in Ardmore, OK on June 5, 1977 to Connie Sorrels and Alvin Craddock.

He was a longtime resident of Bowie and gradated from Bowie High School in 1995. He then went on to High-Tech Institute in Phoenix, AZ and pursued an associate’s degree in computer electronics.

Nathaniel married April McCarvell on Jan. 20, 2001. They had a wonderful marriage and three beautiful girls. He loved ‘80s rock and played a wicked air guitar. He loved cooking ribs on his grill for friends and family.

He worked at Elliott Electric Supply in Bridgeport as an outside salesman. Nathaniel was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. His knack for sarcasm and witty nature made him the life of the party. He enjoyed fishing and playing cornhole with his family and friends.

Nathaniel is survived by his wife April Craddock, Bowie; daughters, Kileigh Paige Craddock, Madison Taylor Craddock and Natalie Hope Craddock all of Bowie; brother Alvin Craddock and wife Christie, Bowie; sisters Heather Craddock, Durant, OK; Lacie Demoss, Quanah and Mandy Thornton and husband Wendell, Ardmore, OK; mother-in-law Cheryl McCarvell, Bowie; sister-in-law Ashley Reed and husband CeeJay, New Deal, TX and Brandy Pelliccio, Minneapolis, MN. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews and many cousins whom he loved dearly. Nathaniel never met a stranger and had so many close friends.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

Paid publication

1418 Highway 59 N.

Bowie, TX

(940) 872-9993