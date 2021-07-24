Non-profits need to register for Texoma Gives

Calling all non-profits. If you have not yet signed up for Texoma Gives, it is time to act. Registration for the online giving event is open through July 31.

Sept. 9 will mark the sixth year for Texoma Gives which, to date, has raised almost $5.5 million for some 200 nonprofit organizations in the region. In addition to much-needed funds, the event also shines a spotlight on the great work being done by nonprofits.

“Texoma Gives is the perfect way for local nonprofit organizations to raise money to continue their important work, without the time and expense associated with planning a traditional fundraising event,” said Leslie Schaffner, president of the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation. “We provide the platform, the training tools, and the promotion. That leaves plenty of time for organizations to focus on what is most important–connecting with donors to support their efforts.

For organizations interested in signing up for this year’s 16-hour giving day event, visit: texomagives.org. Participants must be classified as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. For questions contact the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation at 940-766-0829.