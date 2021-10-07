PVISD board receives updates

Trustees of the Prairie Valley Independent School District met on June 28 for the monthly session.

Superintendent Tim West gave a brief overview of the meeting.

In non-action items the facilities update shows the cafetorium is close to completion. Fire shutters, bathroom partitions and some of the small stuff has to be completed said West. Lockers were set to be installed on July 6.

The board review all the information related to the Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief Funds including the time period required for the funds to be expended. In ESSER III funds PVISD is scheduled to receive $294,804.

According to the Texas Education Agency school districts should use these funds to response to the pandemic and address student learning loss as a result of COVID-19.

Principal Lisa Sadler gave her report noting in the academic update early state testing scores and end-of-course testing look very good.

Students are involved in summer conditioning, basketball and volleyball leagues. Teachers report to school on Aug. 2 and school begins on Aug. 10.

In action items the board approved a service agreement with the Region 9 Education Service Center, and the Montague County Tax Appraisal District budget for 2021-22.

The Public Education Information Management System also know as PEIMS Discipline Report was presented along with the School Health Advisory Committee report, the financial and investment report and the 2021-22 transfers.