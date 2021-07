Prairie Valley Independent School District will kick off the new school year with Meet the Teacher Night at 5:30 p.m. on Aug 5.

The new multipurpose facility construction has the final touches being completed and will be ready for Meet the Teacher and the 2021-2022 school year.

The evening begins with a pep rally in the gym, then moves to the new cafetorium for a salad supper fundraiser provided by the Lady Bulldog volleyball teams.

