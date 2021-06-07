Record-challenging heat wave set to grip southwestern United States

Mother Nature will crank up the heat across the West this week with many locations expected to swelter under conditions that will force the mercury to soar into the triple digits.

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – July 6, 2021 – Another brutal heat wave is set to slowly unfold across the western United States less than one month after many cities set a number of all-time record highs.

AccuWeather meteorologists say that although unseasonable heat will bake parts of the West, it will not rise to the level of the deadly heat wave that occurred in late June where all-time records were shattered in portions of the Pacific Northwest. However, it could rival the mid-June heat wave that stifled the Southwest.

High temperatures are expected to soar 10-15 degrees Fahrenheit above normal for this time of year across much of the West from midweek through the weekend. Relief from monsoon thunderstorms in the Southwest should diminish throughout the week as moisture shifts southward into Mexico.