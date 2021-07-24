Richwood wants city to keep the park

By BARBARA GREEN

The possible sale of a city-owned property in the Richwood Hills Estate on Lake Amon G. Carter has a few of the citizens in that subdivision worried, and they would like the city to retain the property.

Trish Kosa addressed the Bowie City Council at its Monday night meeting with questions about the park property.

Back in June the council approved a special election to sell a 1.97-acre tract called Richwood Hills Lake Estates Park. A 2012 ordinance set aside the piece of land that had previously been purchased in connection with the lake extension and deemed it parkland for use by city employees. It was to be a “day-use” only and open year round.

When the election was proposed it was noted the park does not appear to be in regular use, and there have been complaints about people using it for drinking parties. Mayor Gaylynn Burris said previously it has not been used for several years by an organized group of city employees, and it is just one more property the parks’ crew has to find time to maintain.

