Roller hockey team takes championship

07/31/2021 SPORTS 0

The team included Alondra Gonzalez, Carlie Thompson, Dara Jones, Francisca Labbé, Jasmine Jones, Janaé Jones, Javiera Ramos and Maria Camilla Olivos. The Coaches were John Jones and Lucas Thompson. (Courtesy photo)

By Jordan Neal
sports@bowienewsonline.com
The Bowie Rink Hockey Club competed at the USA Roller Sports National Championships in Cedar Rapids, IA on July 10-17.
The adult ladies team ended up winning first overall in dramatic fashion.
The team was one of six, with other teams hailing from Florida, New York, California, Washington and from the down road in Decatur.
After storming through the tournament and suffering no losses, the team won two games in bracket play to reach the championship game.

Read the full story in Saturday’s sports in The Bowie News.

