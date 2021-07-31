Roller hockey team takes championship

By Jordan Neal

The Bowie Rink Hockey Club competed at the USA Roller Sports National Championships in Cedar Rapids, IA on July 10-17.

The adult ladies team ended up winning first overall in dramatic fashion.

The team was one of six, with other teams hailing from Florida, New York, California, Washington and from the down road in Decatur.

After storming through the tournament and suffering no losses, the team won two games in bracket play to reach the championship game.

