Roller named head coach

Forestburg recently named former assistant Greg Roller the new head football coach.

Roller takes over for Trey Cumby, who has led the Longhorns the past two seasons.

Roller has spent the last three years as an assistant football coach for the Longhorns.

While Cumby was the head coach, he always maintained it was a collaborative process with Roller and fellow assistant coach Eldon Van Hooser.

Roller was in charge of the offense while Cumby ran the defense and Van Hooser special teams.

The team won the district title in 2019, but struggled last year in the expanded district.

Roller does not expect much to change in how the collaborative coaching worked.

In the upcoming season he foresees an influx from the incoming freshman class which will not only boost the team’s depth more than it has in recent seasons, but also the teams overall athleticism.

Early season growing pains from the largely underclassmen-led team is expected.

Roller is the father of Longhorn sophomore, Justynne, the team manager and Fighting Heart recipient and now Longhorn 2020 graduate, Issabella along with sons, Garrison and Alex, both University of North Texas students. His wife, Cindy, is the Bowie Community Development Board Executive Director.

Roller is a graduate of Lindsay High School and has a bachelor of science in kinesiology with a minor in Social Studies from UNT.

