August 21, 1921 – July 1, 2021

NOCONA – Royce Frank Chism, 99, Nocona, TX died on July 1, 2021.

A memorial service will take place at 4 p.m. on July 10 at the Nocona Church of Christ, 311 Cooke St, Nocona. The service will be followed by a cowboy supper at the ranch.

Chism was born on Aug. 21, 1921 in Valley View. He began his career as a cattleman at a young age when he started managing his family’s livestock in Acme, and buying and selling his own. He married Doris Tatum of Quanah on Aug. 18, 1940 and they were together for 65 years. They moved to Dallas in 1941 and later settled in Irving where he pursued a career in the aviation industry. At 52, Chism retired from the Ling-Temco-Vought Corporation and focused solely on ranchland and livestock businesses. He was an elder in the Church of Christ, and in 1964 he founded Central Church of Christ in Irving. He moved to Nocona in 2006 where he was a member of the Nocona Church of Christ.

He is preceded in death by his wife in Nov. 2005.

He is survived by his daughters, Linda Lott, Charlotte, NC and De Brown, Nocona; son, Wayne Chism, Utopia; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Nocona Senior Citizens Center, 400 Boston St., Nocona, TX, (940) 825-3148.