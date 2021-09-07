March 29, 1930 – July 8, 2021

NOCONA – Ruby Towery, 91, died on July 8, 2021 in Nocona, TX.

There will be a visitation at 1 p.m. on July 10 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. at Nocona Cemetery officiated by ministers Charles Reed and Calvin Durham.

She was born on March 29, 1930 to Raymond and Nell Perona Swearingin in Nocona. She worked as a Bootmaker for the Nocona Boot Company and later became a supervisor. She married Keith Towery on June 26, 1948 in Henrietta.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; in-laws, Son and Pearl Towery; brothers, J.T. Swearingin and Dwayne Swearingin and sister, Mary Thomas.

She is survived by her daughters, Janis Reed, Nocona, Cindy Robnett, Waurika, OK, Kathy Bell, Davis, OK and Billie Wolsey, Bowie; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, 400 Boston, Nocona, TX 76255.