I’m almost a month late, but it’s better late than never to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the only championship one of MY teams have won since I have actively been watching sports.

The Dallas Mavericks won their first and only title on June 8, 2011, upsetting a Miami Heat team in its first year after acquiring superstars Lebron James and Chris Bosh. With established superstar Dwayne Wade already on the team, the threesome was deemed the “Heatles” and was expected to be the next dynasty.

One reason it is special is that so far it is the only team I actually rooted for that has accomplished the ultimate goal of winning the championship. The other is because I got to share much of the ride with my grandpa, who would die a little more than a year later.

Read the full column in the weekend Bowie News.